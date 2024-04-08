Man Arrested After Gruesome Discovery of Headless Torso in Nature Reserve

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the gruesome discovery of a man’s headless torso wrapped in plastic in a nature reserve . The remains were found in a secluded part of Kersal Dale last Thursday evening. The man is currently in custody and due to be questioned by detectives later today. A member of the public found a headless torso without arms or legs wrapped in plastic and forensic teams believe the remains were from a man who was over the age of 40.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely said his ‘main focus’ was identifying the victim. Police officers are carrying out searches at Kersal Dale to find other body parts, while a postmortem will be carried out to try and identify the victim

Arrest Discovery Headless Torso Plastic Nature Reserve Remains Kersal Dale Investigation Victim

