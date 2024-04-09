Man Arrested After Drugs Found Stuffed Down Toilet

A man has been arrested after police uncovered packets of heroin and cocaine 'stuffed down the u-bend of a toilet' on Tuesday morning (April 9). Raid s were carried out by officers at two properties on Shepley Street and Great Norbury Street, both in Hyde, following intelligence that was received from the local community.
At the home on Shepley Street, a quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin was recovered – including in packets that officers found stuffed down the u-bend of the toilet in the bathroom, GMP said. One man, aged 43, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He remains in custody for questioning. In addition to the suspected illicit substances, a large quantity of cash, packing and pressing equipment, and other drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized from the two addresses. Detective Sergeant Lee Attenborough, from GMP’s Challenger team, said: “Challenger is committed to tackling organised crime across the entirety of Greater Manchester and every day we conduct work to investigate criminal behaviour, seize and recover illegal drugs, and make arrests when we can. “This morning was a brilliant result and I hope it shows the people of Tameside – and the wider area – that we will always investigate reports when we get them, as we work to investigate reports of organised crime in our communities
