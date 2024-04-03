Man and woman arrested after death of baby in temporary accommodation

A man and a woman have been arrested following the "unexpected" death of a five-month-old baby living in temporary accommodation in Essex. Police were called to Seatrade House, on North Station Road, Colchester, by the ambulance service shortly after 6:15am on Tuesday following concerns for the welfare of a baby.The child was taken to hospital sadly died.A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child, Essex Police confirmed.

They have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.The force added the death is being treated as unexpected and will be further investigated.Colchester Borough Homes said they were "deeply saddened" by the death, the BBC reported.A spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the reported death of a baby living in temporary accommodation in Colchester. Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected at this difficult tim

