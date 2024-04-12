Man accused of stabbing mother to death appears in court

A man accused of stabbing a mother to death as she pushed her baby in a pram has appeared at crown court for the first time. Habibur Masum , 25, is charged with murdering Kulsuma Akter , 27, who was reportedly his wife, in an attack in Bradford city centre on Saturday. Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, is also charged with possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Bradford Crown Court this afternoon via video link from HMP Leeds.

Clean-shaven and dressed in a grey sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He was not asked to enter pleas to either of the charges. Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Masum into custody and set a provisional trial date of November 18 at the same court, with a time estimate of two weeks

Stabbing Murder Court Attack Bradford Habibur Masum Kulsuma Akter

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Habibur Masum appears in court charged with Bradford murder of Kulsuma AkterHabibur Masum is accused of stabbing Kulsuma Akter in Bradford.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Habibur Masum charged with murder of Kulsuma Akter in BradfordMan accused of murder to appear in court on Thursday

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Bradford: Habibur Masum charged with murder of woman stabbed to death while pushing baby in pramFour other men arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences remain in custody.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Bradford stabbing: Habibur Masum, 25, charged for ‘murder’ of mum knifed in front of baby boy

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Fugitive Bradford murder suspect Habibur Masum - wanted over fatal stabbing of mother pushing a pram...Alleged Bradford murderer Habibur Masum seen dancing at an event last year. Masum is still at large and the public are being warned not to approach.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Fugitive Bradford murder suspect Habibur Masum - wanted over fatal stabbing of mother pushing a pram...Alleged Bradford murderer Habibur Masum seen dancing at an event last year. Masum is still at large and the public are being warned not to approach.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »