Man accused of stabbing mother to death appears in court

A man accused of stabbing a mother to death as she pushed her baby in a pram has appeared at crown court for the first time. Habibur Masum , 25, is charged with murdering Kulsuma Akter , 27, who was reportedly his wife, in an attack in Bradford city centre on Saturday. Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, is also charged with possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Bradford Crown Court this afternoon via video link from HMP Leeds.
Clean-shaven and dressed in a grey sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He was not asked to enter pleas to either of the charges. Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Masum into custody and set a provisional trial date of November 18 at the same court, with a time estimate of two weeks
Stabbing Murder Court Attack Bradford Habibur Masum Kulsuma Akter
