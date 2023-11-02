Man accused of plotting terror attack at St James' Hospital had plan of ward in car, court hears

The man accused of plotting a terror attack at St James' Hospital kept a plan of its ward in his car and recipes for infectious diseases on his own, a court has heard. Clinical support worker Mohammed Farooq, 28, is standing trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of preparing acts of terrorism. He was arrested in the grounds of St James' Hospital - where he worked - in January this year with a viable pressure cooker bomb modelled on a device used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack
. He denies the charge, and has already admitted those of possessing an explosive substance with intent, possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances, possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, having an imitation firearm with criminal intent and possession of the same imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violenc
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: itvnews | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »