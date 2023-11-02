Man accused of plotting terror attack at St James' Hospital had plan of ward in car, court hears

The man accused of plotting a terror attack at St James' Hospital kept a plan of its ward in his car and recipes for infectious diseases on his own, a court has heard. Clinical support worker Mohammed Farooq, 28, is standing trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of preparing acts of terrorism. He was arrested in the grounds of St James' Hospital - where he worked - in January this year with a viable pressure cooker bomb modelled on a device used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack

. He denies the charge, and has already admitted those of possessing an explosive substance with intent, possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances, possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, having an imitation firearm with criminal intent and possession of the same imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violenc

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Clinical support worker planned to detonate bomb at hospital due to grievances, not terrorism, court hearsA clinical support worker planned to detonate a homemade bomb at the hospital where he worked because of grievances with work colleagues and not because he is a terrorist, a court has heard.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İTVNEWS: James Paget Hospital declares critical incident as emergency department faces 'high demand'Patients have been told to only call 999 or attend A&E for serious emergencies.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Man's death could have been avoided if not for hospital and ambulance errorsOliver James Campbell died following errors made by Royal Preston Hospital and North West Ambulance Service

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Man accused of Leeds bomb plot had 'hospital maps and anthrax recipe' court toldMohammed Farooq is accused of plotting a terror attack at St James' Hospital in Leeds

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Tragedy as man dies in hospital after crash in LeedsThe 62-year-old man died in hospital shortly after the crash

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: 'Man planned terror attack on Leeds hospital due to anger towards colleagues'Mohammed Farooq is standing trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of plotting a terror attack at St James' Hospital

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »