Man Accused of Murdering Friend Claims He Would Do It Again

A man accused of murdering and dismembering the body of a friend told his girlfriend he would ‘do it again and again and again’, a court has heard. Benjamin Atkins, 49, told Debbie Pereira, 39, he would ‘kill, decapitate, and eat the f******’ if he is freed. The pair, from Bournemouth, Dorset, are on trial for the murder of Simon Shotton. The 48-year-old’s legs were found all rotted in packages on the Manor Steps Zig Zag footpath on Boscombe seafront in August 2023.
Atkins is alleged to have confided in his partner that if he ‘told his solicitor that if he admitted that he cooked Simon’s head up and ate his cheeks, would it get me off the hook?’ Winchester Crown Court heard that after the couple were arrested, they had been covertly recorded in the back of a police van bragging about the killing. But both deny Mr Shotton’s murder. Atkins and Pereira are also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse and perverting the course of justice. Paul Cavin KC, prosecuting, told the jury that a member of the public was taking shelter under a tree on the cliffside footpath when a package landed with a ‘thud’ beside her
