Mammy Banter star announces huge Belfast and Derry gigs

Following on from the success of her first UK and Ireland tour earlier this year, TikTok star and creator of the social media hit Mammy Banter, Serena Terry has announced a new tour including dates at Belfast's SSE Arena and the Millennium Forum in Derry.

After wowing audiences at Belfast's Waterfront Hall this summer before heading off to her first Edinburgh Fringe, Serena will once again return to the stage with a standup set which is sure to leave your ribs sore from laughter.

While it is likely that Serena's Mammy Banter characters including the iconic 'Wee Jimmy' will be left at home, audiences will be in for a treat as she takes them through the trials and tribulations of being a working mum, how she's coping with a new career, mental health, marriage and perimenopause.

The tour will open at Belfast's SSE Arena on 8th June followed by the Millennium Forum in Derry on 15th June. Serena will then embark on a tour around the UK and Ireland throughout September and October. Tickets go on sale from Friday at 10am from shine.net and mammybanter.com.

