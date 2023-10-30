Male Stripper 'Blagged' His Way to Winning £70,000 on Game Shows

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A male stripper named Mike Stratton won £70,000 on game shows by colluding with contestants and using his charisma and job title to get onto the shows. He managed to get onto 18 TV quizzes including The Weakest Link, Bullseye, Decimate, and Fear Factor. He even used £10,000 of his winnings to pay for IVF treatment after trying for a baby for eight years. Mike revealed that he convinced unsuspecting players on The Weakest Link not to vote him off by making secret pacts with them in the studio's toilets before the show began filming. He spoke to seven out of the nine participants without them realizing they were part of his plan. Several disgruntled contestants noticed his tactics while waiting in the green room

Toby Roberts Becomes First British Male Climber to Earn Olympic Quota PlaceTeenager Toby Roberts has become the first British male climber to secure an Olympic quota place by winning the European qualification event in France. Roberts, 18, achieved this feat in his first senior season, also winning World Cup gold in lead and boulder. Read more ⮕

Drinker who left man permanently scarred after glass attack avoids jailDillon McIntosh, 24, admitted assaulting the male to his injury and permanent disfigurement in the Old Post Office pub in Coatbridge on January 2. Read more ⮕

single mums like Kim Kardashian are my main clients’EXCLUSIVE: As Kim Kardashian reveals that she's hired a 'manny' for her brood, OK! speaks to Manny and Me founder James McCrossen about his experience of being a male nanny Read more ⮕

Four Men Steal Expensive Rolex, E-Bike, and iPhone in Late Night Telford BurglaryA home in Telford was burglarized by four male suspects who stole an iPhone, Rolex, and an E-bike. The police are appealing for information and asking for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to come forward. Read more ⮕