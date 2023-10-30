Major Update in Search for Kidnapped Father of Liverpool Star Luis Diaz

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A MAJOR update in the search for Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s kidnapped dad has emerged as Colombian authorities reveal his potential location. Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was also taken but was later rescued after being found in the city of Barrancas the same night. The player's mum, Cilenis Marulanda, was later rescued after being found in Barrancas on Saturday, but her husband is yet to be found. 'If he ends up crossing the border and he's in Venezuela, we have to ask President Gustavo Petro ... to help us with freeing Luis Diaz's father.' The Attorney General added that he had contacted Diaz twice to provide the 26-year-old with updates on the investigation. Army hunt for Liverpool star's kidnapped dad after 'two killed in shoot-out'. It comes after earlier reports suggested Diaz's father was rescued during a police shoot-out that left two of his captors dead. In a statement, the army said it had set up roadblocks and deployed two motorised platoons, unmanned aircraft, helicopters and a plane with radar in the search for his father. On Sunday, director of the National Police, General William Rene Salamanca, announced a reward of 'up to 200m pesos' (about £40,000) for any information that leads to the rescue of Diaz's father. It read: 'We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Luis F. Diaz, to release him immediately, without conditions. Football is peace. Luis, we are with you.

