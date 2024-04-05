Major Supermarkets Recall Ice Cream and Cheese Products Due to Safety Concerns

Major supermarkets are recalling ice cream and cheese products because they may contain Listeria monocytogenes or pieces of metal that 'make them unsafe to eat'. The Food Standards Agency has issued alerts for products including Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks, The Best Taleggio and ASDA Extra Special Taleggio. Tesco , Morrisons , Asda , Marks and Spencer and Sainsbury's have also issued their own product recall notices.

Anyone who has purchased the items listed below is advised not to eat them and instead return them to a store for a full refund. No receipt is necessary. READ MORE: Details of all the products can be found below. Tesco, M&S and Sainsbury's Unilever is recalling Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks (3x100ml) because they may contain pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat. Tesco and Marks and Spencer have alerted their customers about the product recall days after Sainsbury's urged shoppers not to consume the batches concerne

