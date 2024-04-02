Major Road Closure in Oldham Causes Delays and Bus Route Changes

One of Oldham’s most scenic highways will shut for two weeks from today (April 2), causing knock-on delays for motorists and changes to bus routes in the area. Buckstones Road, which connects Shaw to the Oldham Road, is shut while major works are carried out by Cadent Gas Works. The highway will be closed from the Milnrow Road side for 15 metres until the works are completed.

The closure is likely to cause delays as more traffic is funnelled into Milnrow Rd, where there are already ongoing works by Cadent Gas Works, Virgin Media and United Utilities. Responding to the news online, some motorists commented that the situation would cause “chaos”. One person wrote: "It's going to be a nightmare getting in and out of that end of Shaw.” The closure will also see bus routes redirected, with the 402 and 435 rerouted via Scarr and Linney Lane, according to Cllr Howard Sykes. The works will create new gas connections in the are

