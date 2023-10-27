Major Oil Deals Can’t Stop The Green Transition

There’s a mantra that gets tossed around in North American climate circles: skate to where the puck is going, not where it is today. The phrase, an adaptation of a saying from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, is meant to suggest the need for forward thinking to grapple with theI’ve been thinking about the phrase a lot in the last couple of weeks amid major energy news. Recent mergers in the oil-and-gas sector show that the industry is still betting on a bright future for fossil fuels.
While not every business will feel directly affected by the race between clean energy and fossil fuels, the transition does have implications for a range of companies, including those outside the energy sector. A perception that this transition is moving slowly—and might slow even more if it hits further hiccups—might, for example, make a business question whether to invest in switching to an electric fleet or in installing solar panels on a warehouse.
The list of reasons explaining that imminent peak is long. The IEA explains that the rate at which new fossil-fuel-powered products are being sold has slowed, which doesn't bode well for future oil demand. For example, the sale of new gas-powered cars has peaked while electric vehicle sales continue to grow. Meanwhile, in China, the world's largest energy consumer, construction-driven economic growth may be slowing, meaning reduced future fossil fuel demand.
And then there are the clean energy highlights. The IEA report says solar and wind power will "dominate'' new electricity generation projects even without further policies or a dramatic change in the investment climate. This point isn't really disputed. Even OPECin recent weeks that wind and solar electricity will be the area of greatest growth in the energy sector in coming decades.
So why are energy giants still doubling down on oil and gas? More than anything else, it boils down to dollars: so long as there's demand—and high prices—they want to capitalize on it. And, right now, prices are high and so are profits. The industry argues that demand for fossil fuels will continue to grow—particularly in the Global South—even as renewable energy expands. And, moreover, industry executives say that places like the U.S.