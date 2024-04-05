Major North Sea Oil Countries Continue Drilling Despite Climate Pressure

All major North Sea oil countries are expected to continue drilling for oil and gas as they fail to agree on climate measures . The major oil-producing countries operating in the North Sea have all announced ambitious production goals for the coming years, despite pressure from European governments and environmentalists to reduce fossil fuel production in favour of renewable energy projects.

A new report found that none of the major oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea have plans to stop drilling in time to achieve the 1.5oC global heating limit. The Oil Change International report says that the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Denmark have not been able to align their oil and gas policies with their climate promises under the Paris Agreement. The report suggested that the policies in Norway and the U.K. were furthest from the Paris climate agreement as they were both “aggressively” exploring and licensing new oil and gas field

