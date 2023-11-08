Major incident declared at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after power loss

A north west NHS hospital has declared a major incident after losing power across an entire building. Work is taking place to clear standing water from the basement of the Women’s and Children’s Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. It comes after severe flooding took place overnight. Firefighters are working at the scene today (November 7). Officials say patients are safe and able to receive appropriate care despite the major incident, Lancs Live reports.

Further work is ongoing to clear the area of standing water

