Major incident declared as Storm Ciaran batters south coast

An amber warning is in place from 3am to 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland. Videos of waves crashing against the coast in Cornwall were already being posted on social media late on Wednesday evening.
Across the south coast, the amber warning runs from 6am to 5pm, with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.and it's the worst storm I have seen for years. Wind and waves getting worse and worse. Stay safe everyone. ⛈️🌊A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met for Wednesday into Thursday, with people warned to avoid outside activity due to predicted gusts of almost 100mph.
Northern Ireland has already seen flooding, where a yellow rain warning from the Met Office was in place until 9am on Wednesday.A similar notice was issued for southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.
A yellow warning for rain is also in place from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday for north-east England and Scotland, stretching up to Inverness. People are being urged by the Environment Agency to prepare for “possible significant flooding” across parts of England from Wednesday to Friday, with some significant coastal impacts also possible but not expected on Thursday.
The mobile barriers at Exeter, which are part of the flood defence scheme, are being deployed and demountable and temporary barriers are already in place or ready to be installed along the River Severn.