Major incident declared as Storm Ciaran batters south coast

An amber warning is in place from 3am to 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland. Videos of waves crashing against the coast in Cornwall were already being posted on social media late on Wednesday evening.

Across the south coast, the amber warning runs from 6am to 5pm, with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.and it’s the worst storm I have seen for years. Wind and waves getting worse and worse. Stay safe everyone. ⛈️🌊A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met for Wednesday into Thursday, with people warned to avoid outside activity due to predicted gusts of almost 100mph.

Northern Ireland has already seen flooding, where a yellow rain warning from the Met Office was in place until 9am on Wednesday.A similar notice was issued for southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday. headtopics.com

A yellow warning for rain is also in place from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday for north-east England and Scotland, stretching up to Inverness. People are being urged by the Environment Agency to prepare for “possible significant flooding” across parts of England from Wednesday to Friday, with some significant coastal impacts also possible but not expected on Thursday.

The mobile barriers at Exeter, which are part of the flood defence scheme, are being deployed and demountable and temporary barriers are already in place or ready to be installed along the River Severn.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. headtopics.com

Storm Ciaran: 'Major incident' declared and 110mph wind warning as wild weather sweeps towards UKThe Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for the South West and south coast of England for Thursday as Storm Ciaran approaches. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: 'Violent storm force 11' forecast issued for the Channel IslandsForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands when Storm Ciarán arrives in the coming days. Read more ⮕

The key difference between Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran in the East of EnglandITV meteorologist Chris Page looks at the uncertainty regarding Storm Ciarán and what it means for the East of England. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran tracker: Met Office shows time storm will hitThe Met Office's weather tracker shows the exact time Storm Ciaran will hit much of the UK. Read more ⮕