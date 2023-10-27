Major drug ring brought down when nurse caught going into prison

A prison worker helped flood a prison with drugs and other illicit contraband as part of the largest prison smuggling ring ever uncovered.

An inquiry into the smuggling ring was launched by South Yorkshire Police's prison anti-corruption unit in 2019 when Hatfield was arrested as she arrived for work on October 24. She told officers she had "some stuff" on her. In her possession, officers found MDMA, bags of ketamine, spice paper, vials of testosterone, anabolic steroids, mobile phones, phone accessories, tobacco and other prescription drugs.

In the following weeks, the cell of Jordan Needham was searched and a mobile phone, charging cable, USB memory stick, an improvised weapon and drugs were found inside his cell. Liverpool man Murphy was also identified as a key suspect who used Hatfield and other defendants to convey drugs, mobile phones and knives into the prison. headtopics.com

Officers established there were a number of money launderers involved in the network. On December 18 2019, the investigation team delivered a "strike day" involving 60 staff, who executed simultaneous warrants at a number of addresses across the country.

Enquiries found that the group explored and utilised a number of methods for conveying contraband into the prison. These included the use of Hatfield, by intercepting inmates visiting hospital appointments, drone drops, catapulting packages over the perimeter, fake legal privilege mail and those visiting inmates socially. headtopics.com

Officers also recovered a letter from the prison talking about the goings on within Lindholme. This was found to have been written by Aneeze and linked to him through calligraphy expert assessments and fingerprint work.

