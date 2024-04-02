Major Disruption on Trains between Liverpool and London

Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and London are facing major disruption due to faults with the signalling system at Euston. The fault means that lines to and from the station in the capital are blocked.

Trains have been cancelled and others have been delayed significantly. Network Rail has said that engineers are working to fix the problem as soon as possible. Customers have been asked to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Avanti cancels 26 trains a day but Government won’t strip its rail contractOf the 6,923 trains Avanti planned to run in the four weeks between February 3 and March 2, 752 were either fully or part cancelled

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Eden Project Morecambe 'needs better rail links and reliable trains''We hear great support for Eden from residents. The only concerns are about transport'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Rail lines closed and trains cancelled after emergency services 'incident'Rush-hour travel will be impacted on Wednesday evening with several major routes affected

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Rail Replacement Buses Provided After Landslip Cancels Trains in ShropshireResidents are being assured more rail replacement buses have been provided after a landslip cancelled all trains between Shropshire and Wolverhampton. The closure is expected to last a minimum of two weeks, with Network Rail warning it may be the end of the month before the line is open again. In response to the closure, train operators have implemented rail replacement bus services, but residents have reported challenges, including issues with frequency, capacity, and travel time.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Watford Junction Abbey Line trains cancelled AGAINCommuters face rail disruption this morning as Watford Junction Abbey Line trains were cancelled again.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Rail bosses issue update on work to re-open rail link from ShrewsburyNetwork Rail says that it hopes to re-open the line connecting Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton 'before Easter'.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »