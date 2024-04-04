Major Change in Social Housing Standards

A major change to drive up standards in social housing is now in effect. In November 2022, the Manchester Evening News joined calls from the Shelter housing charity to introduce routine Ofsted-style inspections of social landlords. It formed part of the wider Awaab's Law campaign, in the wake of the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who suffered fatal consequences following prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale flat.

The change was part of reforms being campaigned for by Grenfell United alongside Shelter, following the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people in 2017. This month, new powers for the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to inspect council house providers and housing associations have come into force. Announcing the move on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities described it as 'the biggest change to social housing rules in a decade'. READ MORE: A national scandal that 'should shock us all'.

