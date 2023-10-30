Major band announce Glasgow Barrowland show next year

The Echo and the Bunnymen will bring their Songs to Learn and Sing tour to the city's Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday, March 20.

Major 80s band announce Glasgow Barrowland show next yearA MAJOR 80s band has announced they will be performing in Glasgow next year. Read more ⮕

North Glasgow butchers wins two major steak pie awardsA BUTCHERS in North Glasgow has scooped two awards at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards. Read more ⮕

Glasgow's 850th Anniversary Celebration: Building a Legacy for the CityGlasgow's 850th anniversary celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the city's growth and key events that have shaped it, according to council leader Susan Aitken. The year 2025 will mark 850 years since Glasgow was granted its burgh charter, and a 12-month programme of celebratory events is underway. Aitken sees this anniversary as a chance to bring the city together, generate pride, and drive real change in the communities. Glasgow 2025 is seen as an accelerator for the future, building on the success of the Glasgow 800 celebrations 50 years ago. Read more ⮕

Glasgow City Council to Order 100,000 Bins with Tracking Gadgets for RecyclingGlasgow City Council plans to purchase over 100,000 new grey bins with tracking gadgets to monitor recycling rates. The bins will be fitted with RFID tags and will provide information on when they are emptied and the location of the bin. The council aims to encourage an increase in recycling and improve waste management. Read more ⮕

Council Approves 5G Telecoms Equipment Installation on Glasgow Office BlockCouncillors in Glasgow have given the green light to a bid to install 5G telecoms equipment on a city centre office block rooftop. The decision comes after the bid was previously refused due to concerns about the impact on the building's appearance. The council overruled the previous decision following an appeal from WHP Telecoms Ltd on behalf of MBNL (EE (UK) Ltd & Hutchison UK). The council stated that the proposal would not harm the area's visual amenity and would contribute to sustainable development. Read more ⮕

Charity Buffet Raises Over £1500 for Glasgow Cleansing StaffGMB convenor Chris Mitchell organized a charity buffet to support Glasgow cleansing staff who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. Donations from the SNP, Green, and Labour parties helped cover the cost of the buffet, which was well received by GMB members facing financial difficulties. Read more ⮕