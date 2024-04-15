Maisie Smith and Max George's Awkward Response to Marriage Question

Maisie Smith and Max George appeared to be put on the spot and gave an awkward response when quizzed about marriage live on television.

The announcement has intrigued fans as people will hear Maisie sing for the first time and Max act for the first time on stage according to reports in Manchester Evening News. The former soap star began to laugh before exclaiming: "To be married?!" Max appeared to share his girlfriend's confusion. He stated: "I mean we live with each other and argue."

