November is the beginning of carnival season in Mainz. This year, it will find its football team in a darker mood. At the foot of the and without a win all season, Mainz needed a 96th-minute equaliser to avoid defeat at Bochum on Friday and steal a 2-2 draw. It was just their third point from a possible 27. Mainz are not creating enough opportunities and they are giving up too many; the relegation clouds are beginning to gather. Advertisement There is danger, too, for their manager, Bo Svensson.

Weiper is considered one of the brightest German prospects in his age group and his emergence might have provided a fresh surge of momentum this season. As it is, the club will have to wait. As will the fresh momentum. Advertisement Conor Garratt is a Mainz season ticket holder and host of the Unnamed English Mainz Podcast. He says there has been no collective loss of faith in Svensson, but that there is frustration over how the squad is being used.

