Maine shooting: Father-of-four and 14-year-old boy among named victims

Eighteen people were killed after a man began shooting inside a bowling alley and a bar in the US state of Maine. The suspect, Robert Card, is believed to have killed seven people at Just-In-Time Recreation, and a further eight people at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three more people died after being taken to local hospitals. Among the dead are a father and son, a volunteer bowling coach and a manager at the bar, which the suspect is reported to have visited before.

' It is believed the two men were volunteers at the historical society. Peyton Brewer-Ross The 40-year-old was also taking part in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille when he was killed, his brother Ralph Brewer told CNN. His brother said he loved playing cornhole and enjoyed hanging out with friends at the venue. 'It's just surreal and sad. Now my brother is not here anymore along with 17 other people,' he said. 'He is the nicest person you would ever meet.

