Maine Republicans Seek to Impeach Secretary of State for Blocking Trump from Primary Ballot

Republicans in Maine are seeking to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for blocking former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. Bellows used the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause to justify her decision. Trump has appealed the decision and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a similar ban in Colorado. Republicans face an uphill battle in impeaching Bellows, as Democrats hold firm control over both Legislative chambers.





