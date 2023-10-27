Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

Maine police have scoured woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinised a possible suicide note in their search for an Army reservist accused of shooting dead 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar.

“We’re going to be all over the place,” Mr Sauschuck said. “That’s not saying that we know that the individual is in this house, you know, in that house or they’re in that swathe of land, this acreage.”Previously, police said that Card had left his car at a boat ramp in the town of Lisbon shortly after the shootings on Wednesday evening.

Mr Sauschuck said that authorities were going to conduct extensive searches of the nearby Androscoggin River by air and boat, and that a utility was using its dams to lower the river in the area, but he made it clear that would not be their only area of focus.Authorities found an apparent suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. headtopics.com

“This is his stomping ground,” Richard Goddard, who lives on the road where a search took place on Thursday, said of the suspect. “He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket.”Authorities say Card, 40, who has firearms training, opened fire with at least one rifle at a bar and a bowling alley on Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city about 15 miles from Bowdoin.

The victims of the shootings include Bob Violette, 76, a retiree who was coaching a youth bowling league and was described as devoted, approachable and kind. Police asked residents to continue to stay at home in Lewiston and surrounding communities on Friday. Schools, public buildings and many businesses remained closed. Bates College in Lewiston cancelled classes on Friday and postponed the inauguration of the school’s first black president. headtopics.com

