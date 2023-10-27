Maine mass shooting: Police say youngest killed was aged 14 as divers trawl river for gunman

ITV News' US Correspondent Dan Rivers reports on the latest from Maine, where divers are searching an area of water near to the gunman's abandoned car

Police are still pursuing the gunman, and have said divers will search an area of water near to where the suspect abandoned his car after the killing spree., Maine, on Wednesday. As the manhunt continues into a second day, police have said dive teams will search a river near to the town of Lisbon, where Card's vehicle was found abandoned.

He added that police had received 500 tip-offs since they began the manhunt and that each one is being checked by investigators. Officers could be heard repeatedly ordering Card or anyone inside to "come out with your hands up", whilst the property was surrounded.After several hours, police left the scene, and have said it was still unclear whether Card had ever been at the location. headtopics.com

The shooting began at Just-In-Time Recreation's bowling alley, in the city of Lewiston, at around 7pm local time (11pm GMT) on Wednesday evening. She told CNN that she and her sister were playing in a recreational league when a "big bang" went off.

Auburn City Councillor Leroy Walker, meanwhile, told media outlets that his son, Joseph Walker, a manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, died going after the gunman with a butcher knife. Four of the patients are in a stable condition and three are critical - their names and ages have not been released, according to the hospital. headtopics.com

"We remain in a shelter in place situation," according to a post by Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais on the district's website.The search for Card has incorporated land, air and sea resources, and extended to the US border with Canada.

