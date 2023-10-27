Maine mass shooting: Police divers to search river near to where gunman abandoned car

have said divers will begin to search an area of water near to where a suspected gunman abandoned his car after killing at least 18 people., Maine, on Wednesday.

As the manhunt continues into a second day, police have said dive teams will search a river near to the town of Lisbon, where Card's vehicle was found abandoned.Michael Sauschuck, Maine public safety commissioner, said state police will lead the search efforts, and will use sonar via a remote operating vehicle to detect activity under water.

On Thursday, FBI agents and other heavily armed officers surrounded a home where relatives of Card live, near the town of Bowdoin. "This is is his stomping ground. He grew up here. He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket," he said. headtopics.com

'We just kept running, running and running,' Bobbi Nichols describes how she escaped the bowling alley with her life "Everybody was yelling 'it's a gun, it's a gun run, run'. People were running until everybody was running," she said.

Five of the patients are in a stable condition and three are critical - their names and ages have not been released, according to the hospital. The search for Card has incorporated land, air and sea resources, and extended to the US border with Canada. headtopics.com

