Main road in Stockport closed for sewer repairs

One of the main roads in Stockport has been closed for the week whilst repairs are carried out on a collapsed sewer. Gillbent Road in Cheadle Hulme has been closed near the junctions with Newlands Avenue and The Circuit. It will remain closed until midnight next Wednesday (April 10). A diversion is in place which takes drivers through Bramhall down Grove Lane, Moss Lane and Ack Lane East.
Bosses at the water company United Utilities say it is being done during the Easter holidays in a bid to minimise disruption. But locals are being warned to expect delays, particularly around rush hour. It is the first of two sets of repairs being carried out. Once the Gillbent Road work is complete, workers will move onto nearby Church Road next week. United Utilities say as it is close to a school it has also been planned to take place during the school holidays
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »