Mail Sport Launches Campaign to Tackle Abuse of Match Officials

Two young referees have revealed the extent of the abuse that forced them to walk away from officiating in interviews for Mail Sport’s It’s All Kicking Off podcast. Rhys Baldwin took the decision to quit refereeing in April after 11 years. The 25-year-old shockingly explained how he had knives pulled on him and his car keyed in response to refereeing decisions he made in matches.

Baldwin believes behaviour of players and coaches has increasingly worsened as they replicate the actions of Premier League stars. Former referee George Sleigh believes behaviours must change at the top but also at the bottom, where he feels young kids should be taught the importance of respecting referees





