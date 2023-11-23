Mail Sport Launches Campaign Against Referee Abuse

Mail Sport has launched a campaign. Hundreds of readers have written in sharing their experiences of referee abuse. Have you witnessed abuse of referees?Hundreds of readers have got in touch not just to back Mail Sport's new campaign to rid football of the abuse towards referees, but also to share their own experiences in the game.
The rise in abuse towards referees at all levels follows a surge in shameful antics by top-flight managers and players - from Mikel Arteta to Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp to Marco Silva. Across Mail Sport - on MailOnline, in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, and on our It's All Kicking Off podcast, we will call out the miscreants. The abuse has to stop now. The FA has given its backing but it is first-hand stories which really resonate and here are your stories on what it's like refereeing throughout the football pyramid.
