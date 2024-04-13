MAHLER MISSION Favored for Randox Grand National

Our man Garry Owen fancies only one runner for the big race mission today. " MAHLER MISSION (4:00) can get the job done in the Randox Grand National on Day Three of the Aintree Festival . John McConnell’s horse showed class and abundant stamina throughout his novice hurdle career. The gelding jumped well when second to Chemical Energy on first try over fences at Cheltenham. He did his reputation no harm when third to Must Be Obeyed in another hot race at Punchestown.

The eight-year-old built on those efforts when slamming Tenzing in a slightly better event at Navan. He quickly stayed on track when chinned by Churchstonewarrior in Grade 2 company back there. The bay then looked in to be in control when falling two out in Cheltenham’s National Hunt Chase. Given plenty of time to recover, he returned over an inadequate 2m 4f in the Colin Parker at Carlisle. The Irish raider showed he would be even better this term when second to the pacey Thunder Rock. He jumped and travelled with zest again when second to Datsalrightgino in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. The tough chaser is perfect for the rigours of this great race so he can strike for his shrewd trainer.

MAHLER MISSION Randox Grand National Aintree Festival Horse Racing Contender Stamina Potential

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Racegoers Arrive in Style at the 2024 Randox Grand National FestivalThousands of racegoers have arrived at Aintree Racecourse for the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival, showcasing their glamorous and fashionable outfits.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Randox Grand National 2024: Full list of 34 runners revealedThe Randox Grand National is set to kick off this weekend, with millions of punters worldwide expected to back their favourite horse. The race, which takes place at Aintree in Merseyside between April 11 and April 13, is the highlight of the meeting. The main event is scheduled for around 4pm on Saturday, with thousands of racing fans anticipated to attend. This year, 34 runners have been chosen to compete in the four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs steeplechase, a reduction from the previous 40 participants to minimise the risk of incidents during the race. Last year's champion, Corach Rambler, is set to return and could potentially secure a second consecutive win. According to the race organisers, 94 horses were initially entered into the 2024 race, but this number has been gradually whittled down following the Cheltenham Festival. Finally, the 34 runners who will take part in Saturday's event have finally been revealed.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Final Field Declared for 2024 Randox Grand NationalThe final field of 34 runners for the 2024 Randox Grand National at Aintree Racecourse has been declared, with top weight Conflated being taken out of the race. Noble Yeats is now the new top weight, and leading fancies have stood their ground for the upcoming race.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

The Randox Grand National: Changes Made to Improve Safety for Horses and RidersThe Randox Grand National, the biggest horse racing event of the year, is back with several changes made to improve safety for the horses and riders. The race takes place on Saturday afternoon, with a new starting time of 4pm. Other changes include reducing the field from 40 to 34 and modifying certain fences. Get involved in the action with the Manchester Evening News sweepstake kit.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Vanillier is Chris Wright's tip for victory at AintreeGavin Cromwell's grey can land Grand National glory for Ireland while Mahler Mission, Corach Rambler, I Am Maximus, Panda Boy and Kitty's Light can all go close

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National tips including top 10 runners in Aintree showpieceCorach Rambler, Vanillier, Panda Boy, I Am Maximus and Mahler Mission - some of the leading candidates for Grand National glory this week says Chris Wright

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »