Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits New York and New Jersey

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck New York and New Jersey on Friday morning, causing buildings to shake and a booming sound to be heard. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 4.7, was felt by more than 42 million people in the region.

Tremors were experienced in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania, and western Connecticut.

