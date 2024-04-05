Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits New York and New Jersey

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck New York and New Jersey on Friday morning, causing buildings to shake and a booming sound to be heard. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 4.7, was felt by more than 42 million people in the region.
Tremors were experienced in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania, and western Connecticut.
Earthquake New York New Jersey Tremors Richter Scale
