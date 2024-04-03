Magnetic Resonance-Guided Focused Ultrasound in Intracranial Diseases

Magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) is a promising technique for the treatment of various intracranial diseases. This non-invasive procedure uses focused ultrasound waves to precisely target and destroy abnormal tissue in the brain. MRgFUS has shown potential in the treatment of brain tumors, essential tremor, and Parkinson's disease. The technique combines the imaging capabilities of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with the therapeutic effects of focused ultrasound.

By using real-time MRI guidance, doctors can accurately monitor the treatment and make adjustments as needed. MRgFUS offers several advantages over traditional surgical methods, including reduced risk of complications, shorter recovery time, and minimal scarring. However, further research is needed to fully understand the long-term effects and potential side effects of this innovative treatment approach

