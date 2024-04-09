Magical Flower Garden in Europe

A flower garden in Europe has been described as magical, glorious and a place that looks like it "isn't real". It covers an area of 32 hectares, with around seven million flower bulbs planted in the gardens every single year. Others agreed, with one user replying: "Definitely worth a visit for anyone interested in gardens. Absolutely glorious. Visited some years ago with my daughter. Magical." A second added: "Not a year-round thing, but I was lucky to go when it was happening.
Really, really, amazing." The garden has plenty more to offer than rows and rows of flowers as well, with lots of activities for young kids. There's a playground and a maze for little ones to run around in, while the animal meadow lets them get up close and personal with peacocks, goats, pigs and other creatures. And this year, kids' TV character Miffy the rabbit will be making an appearance at the garden on April 17. That will take place along with other activities including treasure hunts, rose shows and even concerts. Here are rules and some helpful info that Brits need to know before visiting the Netherlands. Brits must have at least three months left on their passport from the day they plan to leave the country. Passports should be stamped on entry and exit. Travelers may be asked to show hotel booking confirmations and that they have enough money to cover their stay on arrival at the border. The Netherlands is an hour ahead of the UK
