MAFS UK star Jordan slams Luke's 'desperate' claim he 'cheated' on Erica

Married At First Sight UK star Jordan Gayle has slammed fellow co-star Luke Worley after he made a bold claim that Jordan 'cheated' on Erica Roberts in a nightclub.

Luke, who was paired with Jay Howard on the show, and Jordan were known for their fiery clashes. Things escalated when Jordan told Jay about a comment Luke made about "bringing home a girl's number", causing upset and anger.

Following this shocking incident, producers decided to remove Luke and Jay from the show. The feud between Jordan and Luke has continued on Instagram since filming ended. "Are you forgetting Jordan cheated on you in a night club???," he said. Erica chose not to acknowledge what he wrote. headtopics.com

He told The Mirror: "This false accusation is coming from a man who is desperately trying to ruin my relationship because he wrongly feels like I ruined his. Luke has breached his contract for everyone to see and will be fined £10,000 for revealing a spoiler.

"He wasn't even there on this night he is commenting on. So anyone with sense would see this is just a desperate attempt coming from a place with no true intentions, just bad and desperate intentions."Luke has been vocal about his dislike for Jordan and, in a recent podcast, claimed Jordan knew what to say to get airtime. headtopics.com

Luke shared that JJ had to take a two-day break from the show due to his mental health, which meant he didn't get a chance to chat with Bianca. "I don't condone cheating if people class what done as cheating," he confessed on the Into The Barbershop podcast.

