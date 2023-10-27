MAFS star Peggy unrecognisable after total transformation

viewers entertained with her strong convictions and values throughout the latest series, which has been documenting her turbulent relationship with Georges.

While fans love her for her high-maintenance nature, they were surprised to find out this week that the 32-year-old has starred in a reality dating show before! Peggy first graced our screens with her presence back in 2012, appearing on Paddy McGuinness' iconicWATCH: MAFS star Peggy used to be on Take Me Out

Peggy is known for her tumbling blonde hair now, but back in 2012 she had a totally different look, with cascading raven-dark hair and dark eye makeup leaving her totally unrecognisable. Fans couldn't believe how different the reality star looks, writing: "Omg I wouldn't have recognised her," and: "That can't be her!"too after getting into an explosive row she had with her husband Georges while the couple were on their honeymoon.Georges told Peggy that he wouldn't think badly of his partner posting content on websites such as Only Fans, after explaining he knew of a friend who made good money from the site. headtopics.com

Where Ella, JJ, Georges, Peggy and Co lived during Married at First Sight UK filming: full apartments tour "He mentioned that his friend makes good money doing Only Fans and they enjoy it and it's easy. That took me back, to be honest. To me, it's not that I condemn anyone that does it, I just didn't want to hear the person I'd just married would be okay with me exposing my private parts online for money, so that was difficult to hear."

The show is still only halfway through, but given Peggy's up-and-down relationship with Georges, fans are already excited to seeis slated to have 36 episodes – making it the longest run of episodes yet. Wednesday's episode was episode 23, so there is still plenty of content to come. headtopics.com

