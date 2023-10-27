MAFS star fumes show 'needs to do better' amid backlash over Ella and JJ return

Married At First Sight star Paul C. Brunson has shared his anger over how things have been handled with the E4 show's couples over recent episodes, claiming that he and the rest of the team "need to do better".

The star weighed in on the decision to bring back Ella and JJ as a couple after they started texting and flirting while still "married" to Nathanial and Bianca, respectively. "I read nearly all of your comments, take notes on areas we need to improve, and share them with production as well as the channel," Paul told his followers. "That said, I believe the show strikes a balance.

"I just feel the whole show is a sham," the star added sensationally. "They are about viewership, not relationships." "Can't watch Ella justify her behaviour," someone tweeted the star. "@paulcbrunson - I can't believe the experts have allowed this to happen. Why are we validating poor behaviour? Just for ratings? #MAFSUK" headtopics.com

Meanwhile, contestant Luke Worley, 30, has also been involved in some of the show's questionable moments, as he has been confirmed to have been axed from the experiment after he "slapped" Jordan Gayle, 26.

As a result, Luke storms over to Jordan and Erica's apartment to confront him about the events of the evening, and fans will see how things play out next week. Luke, who has since spoken out about his dinner party absence and that the events made his "blood boil", shared a blunt message to his Instagram stories. headtopics.com

Condemning Luke's post, a representative for the show told The Mirror: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

