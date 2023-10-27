MAFS' Luke fumes 'if you upset my wife you will know about it' in deleted post

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley, 30, threatened that if anyone "upsets" his wife they "will know about it" in a now-deleted Instagram story that has reportedly been slammed by Channel 4.

In the fiery yet blunt message, Luke, who has since spoken out about his dinner party absence and that the events made his "blood boil", also branded his co-star Jordan a "p***y" and used the hashtag "chat s***, get banged".

Furious about what happened during Thursday night's instalment, as his wife Jay Howard ended up in tears following yet another dramatic dinner party, Luke was also previewed storming over to Jordan and Erica's apartment. headtopics.com

Condemning Luke's post, a representative for the show told The Mirror: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond. "We took prompt action as soon as this incident occurred, and Luke was subsequently removed from the experiment. This will all be addressed in Monday's episode," they went on.

A source claimed the moment that led to Luke's axing was the most "explosive" in Married At First Sight history.

