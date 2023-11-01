MAFS fans defend groom Jordan as Erica brutally slams him at dinner party

As the penultimate dinner party in Married at First Sight got underway on Wednesday, 1 November, there was more drama afoot for viewers at home, as Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts came to blows in front of their fellow participants.

In the wake of the attack, Jordan had found his OCD was exacerbated and this led to him and bride Erica opting out of couple-swap week, something Erica appeared to be holding a grudge about. Opening up about how she felt she had “missed out” on the experience, Erica proceeded to invalidate Jordan’s point of view as she complained how she had done everything and missed out on the experiment for his wellbeing, something he had failed to acknowledge from her perspective.

In tense scenes that followed, Erica followed him out and proceeded to launch a scathing attack on her husband, while completely missing the point that he had only opted out of the task due to his mental health condition. headtopics.com

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, many fans didn’t hold back as they weighed in on the situation. A second fan then weighed in and wrote: “No one seems to understand or respect the fact that Jordan has OCD. He’s being treated like he just couldn’t be a**ed doing the task is disgusting.”

Acknowledging that things had been tense, Thomas told Jordan that he was always there for him, to hang out, have a drink, or go to the gym, something that touched many fans at home.

