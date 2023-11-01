MAFS fans brand Ros and Thomas 'iconic' after bringing sex toy to dinner party

Married at First Sight viewers got more than they bargained for at the penultimate dinner party of the series when loved-up couple Thomas Kriaras and Rosaline 'Rozz' Darlington decided to spice up their relationship... by using a sex toy at the dinner table.

And it appeared the couple had taken this advice to heart, as Thomas revealed he had been using a love egg on Ros while she was enjoying dinner with the other couples However, despite this their saucy escapade was soon uncovered by the show’s expert panel, as Charlene Douglas, Paul C Brunson and Melanie Schilling were left speechless after realising what the kinky couple had brought to the dinner table.

Speaking to the camera later in the show, the couple also finally came clean to viewers at home as they admitted: "We took Charlene's advice on board and we introduced sex toys into our sex lives and it just happened to be at the dinner party with a cheeky Love Egg.”As the camera then cut to a shortage montage of Ros giggling and laughing, Thomas added: "Big d**k Tom is in control tonight. headtopics.com

Fans at home could hardly believe what they had just witnessed, but did take to social media to praise the couple for embracing their sexuality and taking things to the next level with some very adventurous dinner habits!

A second viewer agreed adding:”As if Ros and Thomas brought a sex toy to the dinner party. Brilliant. ”

