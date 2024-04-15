MAFS Australia 2024 Cast Reprimanded for Leaking Storylines

The show airs in Australia a few weeks earlier than it does this side of the pond, so major storylines likeWe’d definitely stay away from the cast’s social media accounts if you don’t want the show to be spoiled before it finishes as their posts can sometimes give away what happens – and apparently MAFS producers aren’t happy about it.

The source revealed that no cast members are at risk of legal action at the moment, but they have been “gently reminded” that producers would be within their rights to do so. However, despite reportedly incurring their wrath with his social media posts, Ben told the publication he hadn’t heard anything from the show’s producers.He said, “They haven’t helped me one bit with the edit I’ve received and have blocked any publicity to tell my side of the story and for that they can continue to 'reprimand' all they like.

"I feel it's no different to a musician deciding to leave a label and be independent. I've gone a bit bananas on TikTok and they haven't said a peep." "The editing made her seem like a hero throughout, then shifted to a cold-hearted woman when it mattered the most. If they showed everything, viewers would have seen Ellie's faults from the start alongside mine," he explained.

