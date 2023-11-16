Madonna's Iconic Stage Wardrobe

Madonna’s approach to her image has never been anything less than creative over the course of her long career – and nowhere is this more evident than on stage. Long before the likes of Lady Gaga or Beyoncé were turning their tour wardrobes into works of wearable art, Madonna was courting couture designers – and quite often controversy too – while performing in front of vast crowds.

Frequently collaborating with fashion’s top names, Madonna’s working wardrobe runs the designer gamut from Jean Paul Gaultier and Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy, to Versace, Gucci and Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Her professional relationship with Jean Paul Gaultier has been the most fruitful of all, not least thanks to that show-stopping conical creation from the Blond Ambition tour in 1990. A truly iconic costume if ever there was one. The corset, an ever-present weapon in her sartorial arsenal, has been reinvented almost as many times as Madonna hersel





