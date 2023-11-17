Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns in Distressed Jeans for Coca-Cola Campaign

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcased her incredibly toned physique in a metallic silver and distressed pair of jeans with holes across both her knees and thighs. In new images for a Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar campaign, which were created with AI, the 27-year-old model, who has appeared on the cover of Vogue and walked the runway for Versace, oozed cool as she held onto a can of the soda brand's latest limited-edition flavor.

For the photo shoot, the Los Angeles native sported a light blue eyeshadow, silver dangly belly button ring and white studded belt. The University of Michigan graduate opted to wear her long raven locks in loose waves, which cascaded down her shoulders and back. Star power: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcased her incredibly toned physique in a metallic silver and distressed pair of jeans with holes across both her knees Another snap showed the beauty standing beside two identical versions of herself in the same ensemble in various pose

