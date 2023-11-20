Madonna's Casual Style for Sold-Out Concert in Paris

Madonna put on a youthful display wearing a casual ensemble as she left the Ritz Hotel in Paris to head to her sold-out concert as part of her Celebration Tour on Sunday. The Frozen songstress, 65 - who was recently seen enjoying a night out in the city the night before - strolled along a busy sidewalk as she made her way to the Accor Arena. The star is slated to also perform at the same venue on Monday, November 20 before traveling to Milan, Italy for a concert set for Thanksgiving Day.

As she exited the lavish hotel, Madonna showed off her casual sense of style donning a blue and white, plaid flannel as well as off-white, baggy trousers. The Grammy winner layered the look with an unzipped, black jacket to help her stay warm in the cooler temperature





🏆 1. DailyMailCeleb » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

With Madonna’s Celebration Tour, The Queen Of Pop Reclaims Her ThroneThe 65-year-old superstar’s debut shows in London were a masterful blend of sentiment and spectacle.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Meeting the Creative Director Behind Madonna’s Celebration TourAs Madonna’s dazzling Celebration Tour arrives in London, we speak to the creative director enlisted to set the tone of the shows

Source: AnOtherMagazine - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Madonna's Celebration Tour: Honouring Her Style and Iconic AccessoriesMadonna's Celebration Tour pays tribute to her iconic accessories that defined her style and made an impact in fashion and popular culture. From wearing religious symbols to oversized halo headpieces, Madonna's fashion choices conveyed messages of sexual freedom and spirituality.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Madonna's heartbreaking news just seven days into tour: 'I don't feel well'The Queen of Pop is a mom-of-six

Source: hellomag - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Madonna's backstage lingerie is even more daring than her tour outfitsThe Like a Virgin singer delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes video

Source: hellomag - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Madonna turns heads in Paris with bold outfitMadonna stepped out in Paris wearing a blue net headscarf and fur coat. She was spotted ahead of her sold out concert and reportedly heading to shoot a new music video at the Opera De Paris.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »