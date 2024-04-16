Madonna's adopted son David showcases his fashion prowess

, but she has a special place in her heart for her adopted son, David Banda , thanks to his fashion prowess, which the, 23, David showed off his passion for fashion, donning a pair of black sequin flares and a silky black shirt, open to his navel.
For the unveiling of Rocco's art exhibition, Madonna, David and Rocco were also joined by the star's daughters, twins Estelle and Estere, 11, and Mercy, 18, who all looked tiny compared to towering David, who stood head and shoulders above his mother and sisters.While David made a statement with his outfit, twins Estelle and Estere wore lowkey off-the-shoulder black dresses and monochrome shoes, while Mercy went for a ruffled teal dress.
Following controversy surrounding her adoption of David in the late aughts, Madonna released a statement stressing she would be "committed to maintaining an ongoing relationship with David’s Malawian roots."Madonna and David are extremely close, and he regularly appears on stage with her, dancing as well as playing the guitar – it seems he is as multi-talented as his mother!
Madonna David Banda Fashion Rocco's Art Exhibition Outfit
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »