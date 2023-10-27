Madonna remains biggest-selling female recording artist of all time with 400 million records sold

The singer has reportedly sold over 400 million records - albums and singles - across her 40-year career.

Although precise sales figures are difficult to obtain and are often disputed, GWR has said it is widely acknowledged that only The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson have conclusively sold more records worldwide than Madonna.

ighest-grossing female touring artist, having made a box-office gross of $1,389,746,222 (£1,157,136,058) from her tours as of July 2022.She performed three more sold-out dates in London before moving on to the European and North American legs, with two additional London dates scheduled for December. headtopics.com

Read more:

itvnews »

Glastonbury 2024: Emily Eavis fuels Madonna rumours with massive hintThis would be absolutely incredible! Read more ⮕

Meeting the Creative Director Behind Madonna’s Celebration TourAs Madonna’s dazzling Celebration Tour arrives in London, we speak to the creative director enlisted to set the tone of the shows Read more ⮕

Rachel Reeves’ book ‘inadvertently’ copied parts from Wikipedia, The Guardian and a fellow MPHer publisher said the Reeves had not sought to present the facts as original research but acknowledged not all sources were 'properly referenced' Read more ⮕

11 Taylor Swift Gifts Chosen By A Fellow SwiftieFrom Fearless to Midnights, here are all the best Taylor Swift inspired gifts that aren't just merchandise. Read more on Grazia. Read more ⮕

Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer And Allison Williams’s ‘Fellow Travellers’ Spans 4 Decades And 4,446 CostumesCostume designer Joseph La Corte was tasked with costuming a cast that included Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer and Allison Williams for ‘Fellow Travellers’, which takes their characters from the height of the Lavender Scare to the AIDS epidemic. Read more ⮕

Here Are 13 Fascinating Things We Learned About Fellow Travelers From Creator Ron Nyswaner'I thought in 2023 that I had no interest in an all white show'. Read more ⮕