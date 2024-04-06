Madonna Confesses Past Love and Disappointment on Tour

Madonna spilled some piping hot tea about one of her past dalliances recently. At a stop on her Celebration Tour in Atlanta , Madonna had some fun with the audience as she confessed to being completely enamored with a music producer during the recording of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories . 'I was madly in love with him and he treated me like s***,' the 65-year-old icon said with a laugh during a break between songs, per a fan video posted on X.

'I'm just saying, you did, you dogged me, bro,' Madonna continued, without yet identifying the culprit. 'It's ok, I understand. You were just a boy. But I hope you've grown up by now.' She then declared: 'I am publicly shaming you. Did I say your name yet? His name is Dallas Austin

Madonna Celebration Tour Atlanta Love Disappointment Music Producer Bedtime Stories

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Madonna, 65, confirms historic FREE concert in Brazil as final stop on her Celebration tour after...Paris Jackson enjoys herself with a friend in the crowd as they attend a Madonna concert during her Celebration Tour in Los Angeles. The daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson films Madonna performing.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Madonna, 65, confirms historic FREE concert in Brazil as final stop on her Celebration tour after...After kicking off her Celebration Tour in London last October, Madonna announced Monday that her 'biggest show yet' will be an entirely free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as a thank you to her fans

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Phil Schofield 'worried' Fern Britton drags up past as she knows his pastEXCLUSIVE: With Fern Britton taking viewers by storm on Celebrity Big Brother, her former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield is reportedly 'worried' on what she will say on TV

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Otley: New ghost tour to reveal dark history from Yorkshire market town's pastGhoullish tales from Otley’s past will be revealed in a new ghost tour which takes in fragments of the town’s history.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Tour Championship: Mark Allen advances past John Higgins with hard-fought winMark Allen beats John Higgins 10-7 in hard-fought encounter to move into the quarter-finals of the Tour Championship in Manchester.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

PGA Tour talks with Saudi Arabian PIF in Bahamas were 'constructive', says tour boss Jay MonahanThe PGA Tour took a first step in sparking negotiations with Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund with a meeting that commissioner Jay Monahan described as 'constructive'.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »