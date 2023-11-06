Made in Chelsea stars bring Newly Weds podcast to the city

Jamie Lang and Sophie Habboo, who both starred in Made in Chelsea, are bringing their Newly Weds podcast to the city. Playing the SEC Armadillo on April 11, 2024, the pair will also visit the likes of Manchester and London.

"We got married and forgot to invite you? So, to make it up to you guys, we’re putting on a UK & IRELAND NEWLYWEDS TOUR, consider it our second honeymoon (and Jamie’s birthday present)Last time, we SOLD OUT in under 1 minute! We’d hate for you to miss out so be sure to sign up via the link in our bio to get your tickets first!

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Made In Chelsea stars announce HUGE show in GlasgowTwo popular TV stars will be bringing a special show to Glasgow next year.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Made in Chelsea star Lauren Sintès - from arguments with cast to future on showThe new series of Made in Chelsea has brought new cast members - here is everything you need to know about Lauren Sintès, from connections with castmates to future on the show

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: Wait, This Below Deck Star Was On Made In Chelsea?Who is Below Deck's Fraser Olender, and why was he on Made In Chelsea? Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

NEW_MAGAZİNE: Made in Chelsea's Yasmine questions Inga over new drama with Sam in sneak peekMade in Chelsea's Yasmine Zweegers hashed it out with Inga Valentiner after she was spotted running off with Sam Prince - in a sneak peak at next week's episode

Source: new_magazine | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Manchester City's Ruben Dias is linked to newly-single Love Island star Arabella Chi after...The pair have both been in Paris in recent days and fans have claimed they were secretly touring the French capital together after posting near-identical shots.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Ukraine destroys one of Putin's newly-built warships in daring missile strike in Russian-annexed...Ukraine destroys one of Putin's newly-built warships in daring missile strike in Russian-annexed Crimea. Since launching its counteroffensive against Moscow's forces this summer, Kyiv has ramped up attacks on the peninsula.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »