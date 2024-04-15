Made In Chelsea Reunion at Binky Felstead's Son's First Birthday Party

It was a Made In Chelsea reunion this weekend as Binky Felstead 's son Wilder's first birthday party brought some of the old cast back together. Former reality star Binky, 33, invited the whole gang to her west London home on Saturday to celebrate at the bash - sharing sweet snaps on her Instagram on the day. Binky shares Wilder and son Wolfie, two, with her husband Max Darnton. She also has daughter India, seven, with her ex Josh Patterson who also starred on the show.

At the party Lucy Watson, 33, and her husband James Dunmore brought their six-week old son Willoughby along, while her sister Tiffany, 30, was joined by her son Jude, nine months. Binky's close pal Ollie Locke was also in attendance and brought along his twins Apollo and Cosima. It was a Made In Chelsea reunion this weekend as Binky Felstead 's son Wilder's first birthday party brought some of the old cast back together (L-R: Lucy Watson, Binky, Tiffany Watson) Former reality star Binky, 33, invited the whole gang to her west London home on Saturday to celebrate at the bash - sharing sweet snaps on her Instagram on the day (with Ollie Locke) Lucy, Tiffany and Binky all posed together in one snap as they held their babies and beamed for the camera. Binky looked stunning in a pale green dress as she doted on her three children at the part

Made In Chelsea Binky Felstead Reunion Birthday Party Cast Lucy Watson Tiffany Watson Ollie Locke

