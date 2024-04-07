Made in Chelsea cast member Freddy Knatchbull reportedly kidnapped by gangsters in Corsica

Made in Chelsea cast member Freddy Knatchbull was reportedly kidnapped by gangsters while filming for the show in Corsica . The reality personality, 20, who is a great-grandson of Prince Philip’s uncle, is said to have been bundled into a car while on the French island. Model Freddy was locked in a 4x4 by gang members prompting the other members of the cast to descend into a panic. The motive behind the mobsters' actions are not clear.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: 'The cast were very worried. Made in Chelsea cast member Freddy Knatchbull was reportedly kidnapped by gangsters while filming for the show in Corsica The reality personality, 20, who is a great-grandson of Prince Philip’s uncle, is said to have been bundled into a car while on the French island (seen on Made In Chelsea) 'There were five burly men. They were intimidating and hostile and locked the doors of the 4x4 with Freddy inside. 'No one could get hold of him for age

